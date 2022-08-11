Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenbriar Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Greenbriar Capital stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.12. 7,650 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,702. Greenbriar Capital has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Greenbriar Capital alerts:

Greenbriar Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.