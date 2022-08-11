Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 4.6 %
Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.87. Greene County Bancorp has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $56.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 45.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $291,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
