GreenPower Motor (GPV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.
GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.7 %
GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$97.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.57.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
