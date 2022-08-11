GreenPower Motor (GPV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect GreenPower Motor to post earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

GreenPower Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

GreenPower Motor stock opened at C$4.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of C$97.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$21.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.57.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

