Gregory Gene Freitag Sells 8,886 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 8,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $86,194.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gregory Gene Freitag also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AxoGen alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 13,046 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $135,287.02.

On Thursday, August 4th, Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00.

AxoGen Price Performance

AXGN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 259,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,490. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $424.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen ( NASDAQ:AXGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.18% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 558,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 174,770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 32,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.