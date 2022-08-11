Grenke (ETR:GLJ) Given a €35.30 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Grenke (ETR:GLJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €35.30 ($36.02) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Grenke in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on shares of Grenke in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

GLJ stock traded up €0.56 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €25.84 ($26.37). The company had a trading volume of 14,112 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €24.89 and a 200 day moving average of €25.83. Grenke has a 12 month low of €20.98 ($21.41) and a 12 month high of €38.66 ($39.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

About Grenke

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copying and medical technology, as well as other IT products.

