Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Downgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Hold

Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Grieg Seafood ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance

Grieg Seafood ASA stock remained flat at $24.20 on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

