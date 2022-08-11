Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Given New $49.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GO. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.30.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GO opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.11, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,349.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $901,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,909.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $96,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,598 shares in the company, valued at $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 680,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,184 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 90.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 267,799 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 214,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.