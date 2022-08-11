Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of -0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $294,814.74. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,221.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 680,705 shares of company stock valued at $26,525,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $4,833,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 533,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,088,000 after acquiring an additional 202,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

