Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Groove Botanicals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRVE traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748. Groove Botanicals has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

