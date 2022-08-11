Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Grosvenor Capital Management Stock Performance

NASDAQ GCMG opened at $8.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.40. Grosvenor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $12.38.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 168.33% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $105.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grosvenor Capital Management will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Grosvenor Capital Management

A number of brokerages recently commented on GCMG. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

