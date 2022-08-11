Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Up 95.0% in July

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Price Performance

GBLBY traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Company Profile

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

