Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 25,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,167. Groupon has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Get Groupon alerts:

Insider Activity at Groupon

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 129,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,177.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,521,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,080,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $1,558,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,954 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.