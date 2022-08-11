Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPNGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.83. 25,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,167. Groupon has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $388.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity at Groupon

In related news, major shareholder Jan Barta bought 129,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $1,547,177.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,521,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,080,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 342,198 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth $1,558,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at $1,397,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 7,145.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,954 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GRPN. Barclays reduced their price objective on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

