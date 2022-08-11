Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Shares of SIM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $36.27.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Simec (SIM)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.