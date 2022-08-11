Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Short Interest Down 43.2% in July

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

Shares of SIM stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 4,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,792. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

