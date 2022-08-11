Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.28% of Guardant Health worth $18,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 60.0% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 55.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 219.1% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 133,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 91,783 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Trading Up 8.4 %

Guardant Health stock opened at $53.08 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

