Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.77). Approximately 7,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 12,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.78).

Gusbourne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.89, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.58. The company has a market cap of £38.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.77.

Gusbourne Company Profile

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. The company has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

