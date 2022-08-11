GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644,166 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,466,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317,700 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,534,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,420 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 14,527,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,470,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,421,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,502,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,598 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $5.10 to $3.90 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.59.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TME opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.