GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on LXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LXP Industrial Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 31,360 shares of company stock worth $338,662 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

