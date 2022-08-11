GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Southwest Gas worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 28.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $75.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.