GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,150 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

EFSC opened at $47.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $51.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.99.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EFSC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enterprise Financial Services to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

