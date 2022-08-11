GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of Getty Realty worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Getty Realty by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the first quarter worth $218,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GTY opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Getty Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

