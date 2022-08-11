GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 362.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL opened at $415.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $391.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.85 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.