GW&K Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

GW&K Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIBK. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at First Interstate BancSystem

In related news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,078.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $522,497. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is currently 90.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

