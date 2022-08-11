GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 115,083 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush cut their target price on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys Increases Dividend

Shares of INFY opened at $20.38 on Thursday. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

