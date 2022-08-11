GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Up 124.5% in July

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 124.5% from the July 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GX Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $7,594,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 500,384 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 36,262 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1,781.1% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 213,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $1,187,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.86.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

