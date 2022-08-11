Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE opened at $73.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.38. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $46,675.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496 over the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,404,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 988,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,408,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

