Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Shares of HAE stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.63 and a beta of 0.39. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $83,803.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,403,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

