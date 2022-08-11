Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €13.68 ($13.96) and last traded at €13.78 ($14.06). Approximately 38,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.94 ($14.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($16.84) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $970.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.84.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

