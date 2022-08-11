Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 28,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,948. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

