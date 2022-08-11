Hang Seng Bank Limited Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HSNGY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 28,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,948. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

About Hang Seng Bank

(Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

