Hang Seng Bank Limited (HSNGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0785 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Hang Seng Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Hang Seng Bank has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

