Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.02

Shares of Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and traded as low as $16.26. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $16.27, with a volume of 98,411 shares trading hands.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

Hang Seng Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

