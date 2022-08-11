Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.13-0 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE:HSC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. 650,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $517.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.70. Harsco has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.78 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harsco will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harsco by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Harsco by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Harsco by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 68,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harsco by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 72,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.