Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB) Stock Position Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,736 shares during the quarter. Hartford Core Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 18.40% of Hartford Core Bond ETF worth $49,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,702,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,779,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Core Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HCRB stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.49. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,825. Hartford Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $34.92 and a 12 month high of $41.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.18.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HCRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.