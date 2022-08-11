Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €205.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €205.00 ($209.18) price objective from stock analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HYQ. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €447.00 ($456.12) target price on Hypoport in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €400.00 ($408.16) price objective on Hypoport in a report on Tuesday.

Hypoport Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of HYQ stock traded up €8.40 ($8.57) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €242.20 ($247.14). The company had a trading volume of 10,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €207.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €289.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €172.80 ($176.33) and a twelve month high of €612.00 ($624.49).

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

