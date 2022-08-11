Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) President Steven G. Burdette Sells 6,250 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance

HVT traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 10,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,390. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $506.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.