Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) President Steven G. Burdette Sells 6,250 Shares

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) President Steven G. Burdette sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Performance
HVT traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.87. 10,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,390. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $38.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $506.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.42.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Stearns and Foster, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
