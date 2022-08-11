HC Wainwright Cuts BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Price Target to $20.00

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered BioAtla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of BCAB traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,432. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short purchased 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,525 shares in the company, valued at $221,339.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,234 shares of company stock valued at $153,861. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the first quarter worth $45,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

