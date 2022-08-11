Head to Head Survey: Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Big Cypress Acquisition and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Cypress Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Big Cypress Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.99%. Given Century Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Century Therapeutics is more favorable than Big Cypress Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Big Cypress Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Big Cypress Acquisition and Century Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Cypress Acquisition N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($3.31) -3.47

Summary

Big Cypress Acquisition beats Century Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big Cypress Acquisition

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

