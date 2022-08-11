Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
HR opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.59 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $34.83.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
