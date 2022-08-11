Hedget Price Tops $0.70 on Major Exchanges (HGET)

Hedget (HGET) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and $155,319.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hedget

HGET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com. The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget.

Buying and Selling Hedget

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

