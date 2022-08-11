Hegic Hits 24 Hour Volume of $547,398.00 (HEGIC)

Hegic (HEGIC) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Hegic has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $6.65 million and approximately $547,398.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,133.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004139 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00127217 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic.

Hegic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

