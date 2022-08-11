Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €2.00 ($2.04) price target on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.45) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €1.66 ($1.69) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €1.35 ($1.37) and a 1 year high of €3.14 ($3.20). The stock has a market cap of $504.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €1.56 and its 200 day moving average is €2.05.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

