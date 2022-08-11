Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 85,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple Hospitality REIT

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 488,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,868.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,342 shares of company stock valued at $117,451. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

