Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,500 Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 52,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of BOTZ opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

