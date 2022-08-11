Herold Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 400 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,833,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,267,000 after buying an additional 135,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,139,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,859,000 after buying an additional 609,192 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,124,000 after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,535,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,740,000 after buying an additional 32,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,760,000 after buying an additional 113,388 shares during the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $161.24 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

