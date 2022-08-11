Herold Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Herold Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Netflix by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $244.11 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.19. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

