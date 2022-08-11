Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $64,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HDB. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $65.27 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

