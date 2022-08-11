Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New $51,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USRT. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSEARCA USRT opened at $58.99 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.29.
