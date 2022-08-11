Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

