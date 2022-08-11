Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases New Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,083,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479,927 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,252,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,984,000 after acquiring an additional 221,746 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.42.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

