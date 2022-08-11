Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $47,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after buying an additional 44,164 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Baxter International by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after purchasing an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Baxter International from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

