Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,314,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.58 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

